The Yuletide Feaste is an annual tradition at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, as the community gathers for a night of music and Renaissance activities. This year will mark 49 years of the beloved celebration.
It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 in the ballroom of the J. W. Jones Student Union at the university.
The Madraliers, the Tower Choir, a brass consort, recorder consort and the king and queen of the evening will welcome guests with music, dinner and conversation.
Performers will dress in 16th and 17th-century attire and carry themselves in a period-accurate manner, explained Adam Zrust, an assistant professor of choral music education and the director of choirs.
A feast will be served alongside the performances. Zrust said the musical selections will be a mix of traditional Renaissance music and contemporary pieces.
Some Renaissance-era tunes may include “Deck the Hall,” “The Boar’s Head Carol” and one called “The Flaming Pudding Carol.” There will also be more traditional Christmas carols such as “Silent Night” and contemporary pieces the singers have practiced throughout the year.
This event has had a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Zrust said. Now, student performers seem to be excited to be back.
“They’re really excited, really jazzed up,” Zrust said. “It’s just such an important history and part of our music culture here, and it’s a long-standing tradition, and I think the students are eager to continue with carrying the tradition.”
After missing two years, he estimates less than a quarter of the 35 singers have experienced the Yuletide Feaste themselves. Thus, the event is a highly anticipated one.
“I think there’s just a lot of bubbling excitement about returning back to normal,” Zrust said.
This “normal” will involve both the university and Maryville community joining together to kick off the holidays.
“It’s part of the charm of Northwest,” Zrust explained. “Northwest is really a special place, and Maryville is a special community. And this is just one of those things that has stood the test of time, and people get really excited about it.”
Tickets cost $35 and are available online on the Fine and Performing Arts website, nwmissouri.edu/finearts/.