If You Go

What: Excelsior Springs Trolley Wine Tours

Where: Willow Spring Mercantile, Excelsior Springs

When: Regularly scheduled wine tours begin the fourth Saturday in April and run the second and fourth Saturdays of every month through mid-December. Wine tours also run on the third Saturday of each month from April to December. A standard tour runs from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $105 per person for the entire tour, excluding additional purchases at stops

Contact: 816-630-7500

Details: The Excelsior Springs Trolley Wine Tours take guests to four local wineries for wine tastings.

Where to register: www.estrolley.com