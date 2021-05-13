Back in the 1970s, it was decided that the area north of Kansas City needed a state park, so farmland was purchased and repurposed for recreation.
Weston Bend State Park opened in 1980. It’s now a 43 minute drive on U.S. Highway 29 from Kansas City.
Decades later, the park has added multiple amenities for guests. These include a campground, an overlook, views of the Missouri River and multiple trails for hiking and biking.
“Currently the park is 1,100 acres,” Park Superintendent Matt Carletti said. “And we have over 10 miles of trail, a 37-site campground, off-leash dog park, a scenic overlook, historic tobacco barn and shelters folks can rent.”
Entry to the park is free, but visitors must pay to use the campground or rent a shelter.
The park also offers guests a wide range of activities to enjoy, including camping, picnicking and bird watching.
According to Carletti, the most popular activities at the park are hiking and biking. Visitors can go for hikes on all eight of the park’s trails and ride their their bikes on two of them.
The park is also home to several different types of animals. These include opossums, squirrels, raccoons, deer and turkeys.
Guests visiting the park at the right time of year may also spot various migratory birds that pass through in the spring and fall, such as warblers, indigo buntings and scarlet tanagers.
The Weston Bend State Park has been a popular destination for families from all across the country since it opened.
However, the park does have plans for the future. According to Carletti, the park will begin to restore the historic tobacco barn on the property.
“We’re going to restore the siding to its original 1931 appearance, and we’re hopeful to get that completed by the end of the year, if things go well,” he said.