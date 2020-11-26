The buildings and roads of Main Street in Weston are brightly lit and festively decorated during the holiday season. During four weekends in November and December, the streets are illuminated by twinkling lights and holiday window displays as part of the Weston Candlelight Tours.
Since 1837, shoppers have strolled along the historic Main Street to browse for holiday presents and eat at area restaurants.
After browsing through homemade candle selections at Weston Bend Candle Company, for instance, shoppers can try wild boar sirloin, ostrich steaks and other interesting menu selections at Avalon Cafe.
Shoppers can also pop into the 1837 Emporium, Renditions Polish Pottery Shop, Main Street Galleria and the Upstairs Tea Room and others.
Other features of Weston’s Missouri Candlelight Homes Tour include wonderland scenic decorations in the woods surrounding the main streets and history lessons about the rustic original buildings that remain.
In ordinary times, residents allow visitors to tour the interior of the homes. This year, only the exterior of the buildings will be decorated as part of a holiday contest. There will also be posters with each building’s history for history enthusiasts who visit.
The four-weekend event begins over Thanksgiving weekend and will be free. Visitors can vote on their favorite decorations through various social media sites.