If you like to eat, drink and be merry, Peaceful Bend Winery might be a destination.
Located on the edge of Mark Twain National Forest in Steelville, the winery is a relaxing oasis built by two lovebirds and a dream.
Clyde and Kate Nott met in 1998 and bonded over Clyde’s love for making wine and Kate’s affinity for drinking it, according to the Peaceful Bend website.
She was working as a vineyard manager, and he was working as a cellar master when they decided to start saving for a winery of their own.
The couple stumbled upon Peaceful Bend Winery after it fell into the hands of a St. Louis area retailer. Clyde and Kate Nott began leasing before buying it 2000.
”We wanted to just see if we could do it for ourselves,” Kate Nott said. “The person that owned the winery before us {/span}really encouraged us.”
The Notts focused on keeping the original owner’s vision by making wine from Missouri grapes that were named after the creeks and rivers in Steelville.
The winery had started as a livestock farm that belonged to a gentleman farmer and St. Louis physician, Axel Arneson. Arneson and his wife transformed the farm into a winery after planting a small vineyard in their backyard.
By 1970, it had blossomed into a public winery that became a weekend getaway for the Arneson family.
The Notts’ business flourished after years of strengthening its roots. Hardship, however, struck Peaceful Bend Winery in 2016 when the main building set fire.
“That was pretty devastating,” Kate Nott said. “It was our home and our business, and we had pretty much everything in there. It was just a shock.”
Instead of letting this tragedy bring down the business, the Notts saw it as an opportunity to start fresh. Since the fire, they have expanded by adding an eatery and craft beer.
They produce both five whites and five reds, among them the dry Courtois and semi-sweet Whittenburg (white) and the dry Meramec and sweet Huzzah Valley (reds), plus the Gold Ale and Bronze Ale.
Peaceful Bend Winery also offers four- to five-course meals with ingredients from local suppliers.
While introducing local specialties is important to Kate Nott, getting to know the customers who take part in her passion hold a special place in her heart.
“It’s just a lot of fun to meet people who are coming through,” Nott said. “We get a lot of tourists that come from all over, and they all have different stories. That’s always a lot of fun for me.”