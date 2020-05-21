If you need a break and love small town charm, you might need a quiet getaway to Weston.
Staying at the federal-style Hatchery House Bed and Breakfast on Short Street puts you in the middle of the charming town.
It’s right across the street from O’Malley’s Pub and only a block away from the Main Street shopping area, making everything within walking distance.
The Hatchery House is full of antique accessories and furnishings, and each of the five themed and named rooms has its own bathroom.
It almost makes everything seem like home after a day of historic tours and shopping in town.
The history of the Hatchery House dates back to 1846 when it was built by Benjamin Wood.
Since the 19th century, it has passed through the hands of many owners, but in 1940 it was converted into an apartment building.
The name comes from the “hatching” of many generations born in the building during its phase as an apartment building.
The building was restored in 1985 and converted to a public bed and breakfast.
The current owners, Drew and Janelle MacDonnell, have helped maintain the inviting atmosphere of the house.
The rooms come equipped with fireplaces, Jacuzzis, coffee from the Roasterie, and local wine from the Riverwood Winery.