If You Go

What: Arcadia Academy

Where: 211 S. College St., Arcadia

When: Tours are offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; Thee Abbey Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday.

Cost: Tours: $7.50 per person; lodging begins at $129 per night; food costs vary.

Details: Tours, restaurant, bakery, creamery, antique mall, chapel, theater, gymnasium and lodging in buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Contact information: 573-546-4249