To Nina Gilliam, owner of the Old Village Mercantile in Caledonia, the town is a classic American comeback story.
Twenty years ago, when Gilliam and her husband, Steve, bought and restored the general store, Caledonia’s main street was abandoned.
Now the village has 33 homes and businesses on the National Register of Historic Places and several festivals throughout the year that draw big crowds.
Built in 1909, the Old Village Mercantile is the only business in Caledonia to survive the passing of time with all original fixtures. Today the mercantile offers more than 600 varieties of old-fashioned candy and fudge, homemade ice cream and antiques to passing tourists and locals alike.
Years ago, when travelers were heading west in pursuit of a brighter future, the first building raised in a new town was often the general store.
“Unfortunately, a lot of these authentic general stores are becoming extinct,” Gilliam said. “We felt very privileged to be able to save what is a part of our history as a country.”
When visitors enter the store, the smell of roasting coffee beans hits first, then the dizzying array of colorful candies lining every available surface begins to register. Children laughing and teens joking with their friends are frequent sounds on both levels of the store.
Gilliam recently tallied her guest book and found visitors from all 50 states and 29 countries have made a stop. In the 20 years since the mercantile opened, some of the regulars have become like family, she said.
“Kids that were toddlers or babies are now bringing in their babies,” Gilliam said. “Locals, when they have people visit, they always bring them to the mercantile.”
Retired-teacher-turned-ice-cream-artisan Randy Huff is the man behind the original monthly flavors that draw locals week after week.
Followers can vote on the store’s Facebook page for the flavor they want next. In April, lavender honey barely edged out Cheeto ice cream.
“It’s like nothing you’ve ever tasted before — it’s so smooth, almost like pudding,” Gilliam said. “It is the love (Huff) puts into it that makes it amazing.”
If Cheeto-flavored ice cream isn’t your taste, the mercantile offers mainstay options like rocky road, butter pecan pie and Gilliam’s favorite, coffee with chocolate espresso flakes.
Visitors can browse the aisles, sucking on a jawbreaker or licking an ice cream cone, survey the local Amish-made fudge and see the antique signs that Steve Gilliam collects.
Old Village Mercantile also contributes to a number of Caledonia events, including the Vintage Market in May, the Blackberry Festival in July and Pumpkin Festival in October.
Caledonia has won best festival in Parkland two years in a row for the Pumpkin Festival. For Gilliam, the Pumpkin Festival was an opportunity to create a family event that wouldn’t strain the pocketbook.
“You could have a full day of entertainment without spending a dime,” she said.
The restored building is important to the village of Caledonia, Gilliam said, but the people are paramount. The Old Village Mercantile specializes in service for everyone who walks through the door.
“We like to say that we create smiles here,” Gilliam said. “My husband says, have you ever seen anybody eating ice cream who didn’t have a smile on his face?”