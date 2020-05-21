Fugitive Beach in Rolla makes catching sun easy without needing to live on the coast.
The water park is a family-friendly oasis that features water slides, a quarry beach and a bar and grill. Customers can also camp near the park at nearby campsites and RV parks.
Visitors can rent floating devices and lounge chairs. Fugitive Beach also offers life jackets in youth and adult sizes so guests can participate in beach activities safely.
Life jackets can be rented for $5 per person per day, and floating devices range from $2 to $5 per day.
Entry to the beach costs $12 for visitors over the age of 11, while children 10 years old and younger are admitted for $8. Fugitive Beach also offers group passes with varying prices for the size of the group.
Guests are allowed to bring their own food and beverages to the park, as long as they comply with posted guidelines. Glass, alcohol, grills and open containers are prohibited in the venue and parking lot.
Aside from bringing food, customers can get a bite to eat at the Bar and Grill, which serves burgers, fries and a variety of beverages.
Cash and credit cards are accepted, all with the exception of American Express cards.
The parks normal operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and more information on changes in hours can be found on the Fugitive Beach Facebook page.