Those looking for a menu stacked with Cajun dishes can find it at Broussard’s Cajun Cuisine, 114 Main St., in Cape Girardeau.
Broussard’s has been serving authentic Cajun cuisine to customers in Cape Girardeau since 1986. The menu ranges from classics like gumbo and jambalaya to burgers and salads.
Hunter and Stephanie Clark are the owners of the restaurant. Stephanie Clark describes it as original and authentic with an old world charm that is unusual for the area. It sits on the banks of the Mississippi River, adding to the laid-back atmosphere.
“Our aesthetic and what we look like is a combination of the flare of old world New Orleans with the bayou,” she said.
“We have lots of exposed brick, refurbished original wood floors, various art pieces around that are Mardi Gras-themed or related to the French Quarter.”
The menu offers a mix of traditional Cajun fare and modern American favorites. Appetizers, for example, include boudin links, fried crawfish and gator tails, along with wings, onion blossoms and loaded potato skins.
Entrees include blackened catfish, salmon or swordfish, grilled or blackened chicken, Cajun ribs and a 10-ounce sirloin.
“The most unique thing about us would be the menu,” Clark said. “We sell things that no one else around really sells.”
She said one of the most popular items on the menu is étouffée, a traditional Cajun dish with a cream-based sauce, sautéed vegetables and choice of chicken, shrimp, crawfish or alligator served on a bed of white rice. Most people choose the crawfish option, she said.
Broussard’s Cajun Cuisine is closed Mondays. On Fridays and Saturdays, it is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the rest of the week, it is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.