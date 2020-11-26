Old Town Cape, Inc. will introduce the holiday season Nov. 27 in Cape Girardeau with its second annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Small Business Saturday follows Nov. 28.
The lighting ceremony begins at 4 p.m. in Vasterling Suites Courtyard, with music to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the tree lighting at 6:20 p.m. Parts of Fountain Street will be closed so attendees can walk and practice social distancing
The event will be broadcast on Cape Girardeau’s local news outlet, KFVS12,
“We were overwhelmed with the public response to the tree last year and are honored to bring something to the community which will draw us together,” volunteer Teresa Maurer said. “So, drive by, take pictures, and most importantly, make memories around the tree.”
Small Business Saturday begins the next day. The movement was founded in 2010 by American Express and serves to help local businesses.
Shopping has become increasingly important as the global pandemic continues to affect the economy, according to Old Town Cape.