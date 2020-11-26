Cape Girardeau continues to offer holiday events with its 18th annual Downtown Christmas Open House the first weekend of December.
The two-day event will offer caroling, horse wagon rides and plenty of winter-themed displays in downtown Cape Girardeau, including a shopping spree scavenger hunt. The holiday bazaar will make its second appearance Dec. 5.
“In order to provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy a fun winter evening while supporting our downtown businesses, we are thrilled to invite folks to visit downtown Cape once again this year during the Downtown Christmas Open House,” said Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape.
The Downtown Christmas Open House takes place 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5.
The holiday bazaar is a chance for vendors to sell homemade products including baked goods and artisan crafts.
Vendors can sign an application to reserve a spot at the Holiday Bazaar by visiting http://www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/wp content/uploads/2020/11/Vendor-Application.pdf, or request an application at info@capechamber.com.
For the shopping spree, eight posters displaying QR codes will be dispersed around downtown Cape Girardeau, and the first eight people to scan them all will be entered into a drawing to win one of two Cape Girardeau shopping sprees, each worth $500.