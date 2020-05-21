Westover Farms is a fly fishing and luxury lodging destination in Steelville, about 90 miles from St. Louis.
The property offers family, group and corporate getaways and multiple outdoor activities tucked away in the Mark Twain National Forest.
Westover Farms is known for its catch-and-release rainbow trout fly fishing in the various springs found on the farm's nearly 600 acres.
There are several fishing options to choose from, including a full-day package, a half-day package, and a house package for those staying on the property.
There's no need to worry if you haven't mastered the art of fly fishing quite yet because the farm also offers fly fishing instruction. Spin fishing is also welcome, and rod and reel rentals are also available.
Lisa Schlueter, one of the property managers at Westover Farms, said that even though it's catch-and-release, the farm accommodates those who want to take home a tasty trophy.
"[It's] our most popular activity," Schlueter said. "We will prepare the fish for people if they want to take some trout home for dinner."
The property also offers a clay shooting range suitable for everyone from beginners to competition shooters. Guests need to bring their own shotgun, and a 25-shot round is available for $16.50, Schlueter said.
In addition, guests can explore a number of trails on foot or on wheels.
"Some people like to bring their mountain bikes and bike the trails too," Schlueter said.
Animal sightings are another perk of a stay at Westover Farms, Schlueter said. The property is home to minks, otter, beaver, turtles, eagles, osprey, deer and coyotes.
"We see a lot of water creatures," Schlueter said. "My personal favorite thing about Westover is the aquatic life and natural springs. I love to see the larva and nymphs in the water, and I’m amazed how they will then turn into a flying insect, all of which the trout love."
Guests can choose to stay in one of the century-old homes at Westover, many transported across the state and reassembled at the farm. For those who are fishing solo or prefer a hotel-style experience, the farm also offers two, The Inn at Westover and the Branch at Westover.
Guests who stay on the property also get a discounted fishing rate of $25 per person per stay. If you're headed there for a corporate stay, they also have a conference center and large dining room available for rent.
The farm is busiest from March to November, Schlueter said, making it a great getaway during the spring, summer and fall.
"We’ve had people come from all over the country and world to host reunions and retreats," Schlueter said. "Whether people want a quick getaway or want a centrally located corporate retreat, Westover is the perfect spot."
To view rates for all lodging and activities and to book a stay, check out their website.