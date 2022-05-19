Cave Vineyard in Ste. Genevieve offers a wine-tasting experience with a twist: Sip your Chardonnay in a saltpeter cave.
Marty and Mary Jo Strussion purchased the property that holds the vineyard and natural cave in 1995, with the intention of making it a retirement residence.
Other vineyards were popping up in the area, and it got Marty Strussion thinking.
“He thought, ‘well maybe I can plant a few acres of grapevines, then that’ll keep me busy in retirement,’” said his daughter, Laura Oliver. “Things from there just kind of snowballed.”
What was intended to be a post-retirement passion project turned into a flourishing family business in 2004. Oliver now runs the operations, with 15 acres of grapevines and five grape varieties under the Strussione label, plus a tasting room and distillery.
“All of the family is involved in some aspect,” she said. “I don’t know that any of us would want to be as involved if it didn’t mean we got to be together.”
With a picnic basket filled with the wine and locally produced meats and cheeses, guests can either walk down the paved slope leading to the cave from the tasting room or take a complimentary golf-cart ride.
The cave is approximately 100 feet wide and 35 feet tall at the opening and can comfortably fit about 100 picnickers.
In the late 1700s, the cave was mined for saltpeter, or potassium nitrate, and used to make gunpowder. Little else is known about the cave’s history.
It is open year-round, staying temperate through the seasons, though not maintaining a consistent enough temperature for permanent wine storage in the cave.
Those with a keen eye may notice the name on the wine labels adds an “e” to Strussion. This was done to honor their Italian heritage, Oliver said.
“When my dad was born, there was still a generation trying to Americanize themselves,” Oliver said. “So while my grandfather’s name was Strussione with an ‘e’, on my dad’s birth certificate they took the ‘e’ off. We brought it back for the wine bottles.”
Also available for purchase at the winery are homemade biscotti, baked from a recipe belonging to Oliver’s grandmother. The basic biscotti dough is almond-flavored, but the number of additional ingredients are endless. The winery now sells more than 20 flavors of biscotti.
Oliver said the homemade Italian biscuits pair well with her wines, especially when dipped straight into the glass.
“We grew up, at the end of a meal dunking our biscotti in our wine,” she said. “One day, we thought we should offer this to our guests. It’s something unique, it’s in line with our heritage, it goes with the wine.”
This year, the winery will add pizza from Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria and ice cream from Bold Spoon Creamery to the menu. The ice cream will be flavored exclusively with the vineyard’s wine and biscotti, Oliver said.
“If you want to get a taste of Ste. Genevieve, a taste of Missouri, this is your destination,” Oliver said.