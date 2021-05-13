At the Chaumette Winery in Ste. Genevieve, the customer experience can be customized.
The winery sits on about 300 acres of land, 30 of them dedicated to Norton, Chardonel, Traminette, Chambourcin and Vignoles varietals. Chaumette produces between 3,000 and 5,000 cases of mostly dry wines during the year, although sweeter wines are also made. The wine is sold by the glass, bottle or case.
Chaumette was established in 1990 by Hank and Jackie Johnson, and they have been growing grapes on the property ever since. Today, the complex they started more than 30 years ago has more to offer guests than just wine.
Chaumette employee Nicole Collins believes the winery provides a special experience for guests.
“We are an all-in-one destination getaway,” she said. “We’ve got food, lodging and activities all here on our property.”
Guests can plan a trip to Chaumette for a day or they can make it a weekend getaway. Villas on the property overlook the vineyards and are available for guests to reserve for a stay.
The villas have 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and shaded porches. Dogs are allowed in some villas, and the Haney Hill House has five bedrooms for a larger number of guests.
There is also an outdoor pool and wine tasting room, hiking trails surround the property, and the Grapevine Grill is a full-service restaurant on site.
The restaurant has both an indoor dining room and a three-story patio for outdoor dining. A wide variety of choices are on the menu, from fresh fish imported from Hawaii to classic burgers and fries.
Collins called the french fries “award winning,” and said they are among the most popular items. The restaurant is open all year for lunch from Wednesday through Sunday and for dinner Thursday through Sunday.
The tasting room is open to the public year-round, and entertainment is often booked during warmer months.
Chaumette also has four venues that can be reserved for weddings, reunions and other events.