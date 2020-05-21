At Jackson Street Brew Co., good things come in threes — sandwiches, pizza and locally brewed beer.
The brewery and restaurant owned by Matt Ruesler and Carisa Stark specialize in small-batch seasonal ales and lagers, as well as other experimental beers.
Don’t worry: There’s plenty to eat if you get hungry.
Jackson Street Brew Co. operates a three-barrel brew house, which allows them to have multiple flagship beers on hand.
Some of the most popular include the D.D.H Beach Shack APA, Honey Kolsch, Villainous Stout and Copper Star Lager. They also produce plenty of seasonal brews when the time is right, including their Shooter Stout, Oktoberfest, Witty Wit and Mole Stout brews.
The team ferments and ages different styles of beer in white oak barrels from local wineries and distilleries, another way they try to keep the process local.
The variety of beers goes back to the reason that Matt Ruesler, one of the head brewers, fell in love with the drink in the first place.
“The best thing about craft beer [is] that there are so many different style and different approaches,” Ruesler said. “The collaboration mindset of the community around craft beer is great. St. Louis has built a solid foundation and we are trying to the same in southeast Missouri.”
The brew house sources ingredients from around the state, including honey, grains from Bono Distribution in St. Louis and coffee from Villainous Grounds, hence the name for the signature coffee stout.
The brewery also offers snacks, sandwiches and pizza to pair with a drink of choice. Popular small plate items on the menu include the Bavarian pretzel with pimento cheese and brown ale mustard and the oven-baked chipotle chicken dip, Ruesler said.
For heartier appetites, the “sammiches” and pizzas are good bets. Popular sandwiches include the Cubano, a J-Street specialty; one of the most popular pizzas is the Dragon Slayer, made with garlic and chile “dragon oil,” mozzarella, roasted chicken and jalapeños.
Aside from getting creative in the brew house and the kitchen, Ruesler said his favorite thing about the J-Street team is the sense of togetherness.
“Beer is always best when shared with others,” Ruesler said. “I enjoy the creative and collaborative nature of brewing beer. It’s a process of science and art.”
The brewery celebrated its fifth anniversary in April and plans to roll out new features and products in the coming months. They’re switching to “crowlers,” beer growlers that are cans instead of glass, and the team is also working to produce its first canned beer, a variant of their popular Villainous Stout made with local coffee, chai spice and Madagascar vanilla.
“We feel that J Street still has plenty of room to grow and continue to.. build a reputation for great beer.” Ruesler said.