Since 2018, Historic Downtown Sikeston has played host to an annual parade and tree-lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
The fifth rendition of the Dashing Through Downtown Parade of Lights will be Dec. 2 with food trucks, live Christmas music, in-store specials and more.
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with carriage rides offered throughout downtown.
At 6 p.m., the community will gather around the massive Christmas tree in the middle of Legion Park. After a countdown, a special guest — like the mayor or chief of police in previous years — will pull a lever to light the tree, marking the beginning of the holidays. Once the tree is lit, there will be an hour of live music followed by the parade.
Local businesses, churches and other organizations will build and decorate parade floats, which will wind through downtown Sikeston. Previous parades have had as many as 75 floats. Fire departments from all over the region decorate their trucks as part of the parade, as well.
Jason Davis, executive director of Historic Downtown Sikeston, said the event was inspired by other nearby holiday parades like Cape Girardeau’s parade of lights, and members of the downtown district decided to do a similar celebration.
“We did it the first year, not knowing what to expect, and it was a big hit,” Davis said. “So we just kept it going.”
Starting with the event and continuing through the weekend, most downtown stores and merchants will offer special sales.
The event will also feature the opening of Santa’s Village, miniature versions of notable Sikeston buildings surrounding the Christmas tree in Legion Park. Buildings include a miniature Sikeston depot, fire department, police department and church, among others.
“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the community, to get in the holiday spirit. It’s just a time of excitement in downtown Sikeston,” Davis said.
And it’s not just for the Sikeston community, either. People from all over the area, and even the state, have attended. Organizers say they hear testimonies about how much people enjoyed it.
“I even had one person come to the tree lighting last year, and now they have moved to Sikeston, bought property and opened a business, simply because of the tree lighting and Parade of Lights,” Davis said. “It’s kind of one of those Hallmark-type moments.”