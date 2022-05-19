Bone beds unearthed at Mastodon State Park in 1839 mark the first site in North America that proves early humans hunted and killed mastodons.
Visitors at the park in Imperial can walk through a museum and learn more about the huge elephant-like mammals, as well as the Native American tribes that relied on them for food.
Originally discovered by St. Louis entrepreneur Albert C. Koch, the fossils and Native American artifacts brought nationwide attention to the small town of Kimmswick nearby during the 1904 World’s Fair.
“The issue is that (Koch) was not professional, so we don’t know exactly where he excavated. It’s estimated that he took about 36 skeletons from the ground,” said Brooke Mahar, the senior park specialist.
Historically preserving a bone bed isn’t an easy task. The mastodons that died in the location during the Pleistocene epoch were left to weather in the elements. Putting the mastodon’s skeletons together is like solving a puzzle, since modern human activity has dramatically changed the landscape, Mahar said.
Their skeletons were not buried instantaneously, as happened in the La Brea Tar Pits. In the 1940s, the area was quarried for limestone. The marks left by the dynamite can still be seen on the cliffs along the hiking trail, just steps away from the main bone bed location.
“They were quarrying for Kimmswick limestone, which is 98% pure limestone,” she said. “When they were processing it, they had less waste to discard.”
In 1976, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources purchased the 418 acres containing the bone beds to preserve the remaining artifacts. After several excavations in the 1980s, the beds have been closed and safely buried.
Visitors can now enjoy the park’s three hiking trails, picnic areas, playground and museum. The museum’s admission is $4 for adults and free for children under the age of 12.
The main focus of the museum is a complete replica of a male American mastodon skeleton. A full-grown mastodon lived to be 10 feet tall and 20 feet long, weighing in at 5 to 6 tons. Museum-goers can learn more about the creature’s Ice Age habitat through an educational video and signage.
In 1979, Russell Graham, a paleontologist with the Illinois State Museum, discovered a “Clovis” type stone projectile point in one of the bone bed sites.
This stone artifact cemented the evidence that Native Americans hunted and killed mastodons in the area over 10,000 years ago. The projectile point plus other types of hunting weapons are on display in the museum.
After visitors walk through the museum, they can stretch their legs on the wildflower trail, the limestone hill trail or the spring branch trail.
“With us being in the middle of a global pandemic, the biggest change is that visitation has increased for our outdoor recreational space,” Mahar said. “We’re all kind of stuck at home and looking for ways to healthily experience the outside and not be home all the time.”
For the avid and adventurous hikers, the 2-mile limestone trail has been rated “rugged” by Missouri State Parks. The trail features a mixture of gravel, dirt and grass paths with occasional bluffs or steep drop-offs along the way.
For runners, the flat spring branch trail may be more suitable. The gravel path runs along the Rock Creek floodplain. Many hikers climb down to the creek to allow their dogs to cool off or their children to catch tadpoles.
The historic site grounds, including the trails, are open daily from 8 a.m. to one-half hour after sunset.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m Sunday.