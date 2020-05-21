Film enthusiasts can now take a self-driving tour of film sets from the Oscar nominated movie “Gone Girl” — no plane ticket to California required.
The 2014 psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris and Tyler Perry was filmed at 30 locations around Cape Girardeau over a course of six weeks.
Based on the best-selling novel by Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl” begins with the mysterious disappearance of Amy Dunne, a children’s book author and the glamorous wife of New York writer Nick Dunne, who has moved back to his hometown of fictional North Carthage, Missouri.
He becomes the prime suspect in her disappearance and lives in the spotlight of ferocious media attention .
The Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau provides a free, downloadable pdf showing almost 20 locations for a self-driving tour, including the Dunne’s residence and the bar Nick Dunne owned, plus various spots where cast and crew hung out during six weeks of filming.
Paper copies of the map are also available at the bureau’s office.
Here is a sample of locations used in the film that can be seen on the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s self-driving tour.
n Old Bridge Overlook and Park — The backdrop for Amy’s getaway, the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is frequently featured in the flick, according to the brochure.
n Former Federal Building — Cape Girardeau’s old Federal Building, located at 339 Broadway, served as the “North Carthage” police station, where Nick is questioned for the disappearance of his wife. The seal on the building was designed by the production’s art department.
n The Bar — In the movie, The Bar at 119 Themis, was owned and managed by Ben Affleck’s character and his twin sister Margo, played by Carrie Coon. According to brochure, most exterior shots were made on location and interior shots were made later in a studio. The Bar was used for both exterior and interior scenes.
n Terraces of Common Place Courthouse — The stairs and terraces of the Common Place Courthouse were frequently featured as a backdrop for the film. Filming took place in early fall, but the crew used specially shredded paper to make the scenes have a wintry feel.
n The Drury Lodge — Here is where Amy Dunne’s supporters set up a command center.
n Courthouse gazebo — A vigil for the disappeared Amy Dunne took place in this gazebo, which was enhanced with landscaping, painting and lighting for the movie. The alterations remain.
Download the free pdf at www.visitcape.com or visit the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau in downtown Cape Girardeau to view the full list of locations.