Dexter’s first Festival of Trees will raise money for low-income hospital patients in Stoddard County through an auction and ticket sales.
The event, to be held Dec. 2 at The Gathering at Versity Crossing, will include live Christmas music, elaborate trees and wreaths, dinner and the silent auction of all trees, wreaths and centerpieces.
Local businesses, such as Peachy Keen Boutique and Jackson’s Florist and Gifts, will sponsor and decorate the donated trees before they are auctioned. All trees will have a starting bid, and attendees can bid throughout the night.
Proceeds from the evening will benefit patients through the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation’s Regional Patient Care Fund, which provides financial assistance and helps address pressing needs, such as medication, transportation, housing and utility costs.
“We wanted to do something that gives back to the community,” Amy Brown, event organizer, said. “Transportation is a really big deal for a lot of people in Stoddard County, and this is a great opportunity to help those patients.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and hors d’oeuvres will be served until 7 p.m. Dinner begins at 7:15, including a tossed salad, fried chicken or pork loin, loaded mashed potatoes and seasoned green beans, with cheesecake and a “four-layer chocolate delight” for dessert. The meal is included in the $50 ticket price, or $350 for a table of eight.
Saxophonist Gerry Huggins will perform live Christmas music.
At around 8:30 p.m., the auction will close and winners of the trees will be announced.
“I think it will mean a lot to the community to know that we are there to support them and help them with any of the needs that they have,” Brown said. “I think it’s going to be a really great event with a wonderful purpose and I think anyone who comes will enjoy themselves.”