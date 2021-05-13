For more than 25 years, JB Hook’s has been a family-friendly restaurant at the Lake of the Ozarks that is best known for steak and seafood.
The restaurant was founded in 1995 by Bruce Elliot and John Lafata, who remain the owners to this day. Originally called Captain Hook’s, its name was later changed to Krazo’s and then again to JB Hook’s.
It actually burned down just three months after its founding but was able to reopen in September of that same year.
The lower level of the restaurant serves lunch (it is also where happy hour takes place), while the upper level serves dinner.
Though primarily known for steak and seafood, the JB Hook’s menu also includes chicken, pasta and pork. Nearly all of the dishes are prepared in house from scratch, and all of the spices used by the kitchen are gluten free.
According to Manager Aimee Marietta, one of the most popular items on the menu is the lobster tail stuffed with king crab. It is served with a side dish of scallops, shrimp and garlic butter sauce.
Marietta spoke positively about the restaurant staff, many of whom have been working there for well over a decade.
She described JB Hook’s as a family-friendly setting where diners can dress as casually as they wish, with swimsuits being the only attire that are discouraged.