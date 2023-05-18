If You Go

What: Blue Spring

Where: 14 miles east of Eminence or 14 miles west of Ellington on Highway 106

When: 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. all year

Cost: Free

Details: Reportedly called the “spring of the summer sky” by the Osage people, this blue spring is over 300 feet deep and sits upon one of the largest expanses of forested land in the state.

Contact information: Southeast Regional Office of the Conservation Department: 573-290-5730

Website: mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/natural-areas/blue-spring