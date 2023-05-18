In the expansive and tranquil forests of the Ozarks, an undisturbed spring has water so blue it appears as though a filter has been placed over it.
Blue Spring near Eminence on the Current River is the deepest known spring and the sixth largest in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The National Park Service reports that the spring is over 300 feet deep, which means the Statue of Liberty could stand in the water and its torch would still be at least 5 feet below the surface.
Steve Orchard, manager for the Current River Conservation Area, wrote in an email that Blue Spring is typically a deep blue most of the year, but drought and low water can result in a slightly purple hue.
“The water clarity is outstanding, with views into the depths an estimated 40 feet or more,” Orchard said.
He also said that Blue Spring is a popular spot for photographs, but visitors may want to check with local sources first to ensure the color isn’t influenced by heavy rain.
The spring gets its deep color from a reflection of the sky, its extraordinary depth and the rock dissolved in the water.
The Conservation Department website explains that spring water is actively dissolving limestone and dolomite rock. That means the spring is always creating new caves and making itself bluer, thanks to the minerals.
Orchard describes the remote spot as beautiful and serene: “You stand over the spring observation deck and watch the most brilliant blue water on earth quietly rise to the surface and flow out of the pool and down the spring branch toward Current River.”
Swimming, fishing and boating are not permitted at the site, but nearby locations offer these activities along the Current River.
Wildlife and vegetation are also in abundance to admire, and they vary with the seasons, Orchard said. Plants include star duckweed, giant cane and blue bonesetvation Department.
Fish in the spring run include the southern redbelly dace, Ozark sculpin and rainbow darter, among others.
Birdwatchers can keep an eye out for American redstarts, Kentucky warblers, red-shouldered hawks, wood thrushes and others. The rare Swainson’s warbler has been seen nearby in the giant cane along the Current River, according to the Conservation Department.
The Blue Spring area is open year-round from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. It includes designated trails and an observation deck overlooking the spring.
To get to the spring, the state Department of Conservation suggests two routes:
Visitors can head east on Highway 106 for 16 miles from Eminence, turn onto a gravel road that is unmarked but is County Road 535 and follow it for 3 miles. Stay to the right at the Y, and the Blue Spring parking area will be there. The short trailhead is nearby.
Alternatively, visitors can drive 14 miles on Highway 106 from Eminence and turn right at the Powder Mill Campground. There is a trailhead near the boat launch site.
While crossing the trail, Orchard said visitors will first see the steady flow of the Current River. Leaving the riverbank to follow the trail, they will hear a rush of water from the lower spring branch to join the river.
“The fast water turns to calm at the spring pool, and serenity returns where you can really take in nature,” he said.
Though there are many blue springs throughout Missouri, this one in Shannon County is the deepest and one of the largest. It is a popular destination for local Missourians and tourists alike, Orchard said.
Just up the river is Owls Bend, which used to support a gunpowder mill and a river ferry that was the only way across the Current River until 1975. Powder Mill Campground is nearby, with a trailhead to the spring.
“This is viewing nature at its finest,” Orchard said. “You can literally smell the fresh water and associated environment, and you will hear calls of birds, insects, and frogs.”