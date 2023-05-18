Amid the relatively flat land of southeast Missouri, one ridge on a farm holds special significance.
Farmer Trey Wilson jokes about altitude sickness from walking up the ridge, which helped inspire the name Apple Ridge Orchard.
Still, the ridge is only 5-feet high with apple trees that won’t bear fruit for a few more years.
Wilson laughs at both of these facts and describes this “odd little farm” in Sikeston as the perfect place for an orchard to offer food education, happiness and a down-home feel.
“We’re farmers,” Wilson said. “There’s not a whole lot of theatricals that go into it.
“We’ve got produce. If you want it, come out and pick it and be happy.”
Apple Ridge Orchard is a you-pick farm that welcomes visitors to harvest flowers, fruits and vegetables and learn about food sources.
What to expect
The Apple Ridge Orchard fully opened April 25 for the year as tulip season came to an end. Strawberries are ripe for the picking in May, and lavender will blossom in early June. Blueberries and blackberries are typically ready for harvest in the summer months from June to August.
There is also a new greenhouse that houses hydroponic lettuce, hanging baskets, lavender and other produce. Wilson said he hopes to use the greenhouse to further food education and to grow more kinds of food.
The orchard is typically open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Hours depend on the season and weather, and some weekend and festival hours could be added later in the year.
Groups from schools, churches, the YMCA and families often come to watch farmers tend the fields. Wilson said it is “completely exciting” for him to see people learning at the farm.
“A lot of the kids think their food comes from Burger King or McDonald’s or the grocery store,” he said. “The look in their eyes when they realize where their food comes from is what’s amazing.”
Visitors can also pet the farm’s goats and feed them animal crackers. Goats can polish off a 5-pound box in under 10 minutes, he said. He jokes that he’s surprised the well-loved goats haven’t fallen prey to diabetes.
Concessions are also available for visitors while exploring the 20-acre farm, including snow cones, slushes, ice cream and homemade candy-coated popcorn. A store on the property sells T-shirts and pickles, honey, produce and other local goods.
Admission to the farm is free. Prices on purchases depend on the type of plant or food chosen and the amount harvested.
A growing tradition
Apple Ridge Orchard is a century farm, which means the land has been tended by the same family for at least 100 years. The Wilsons are rural crop farmers who honor the hard work their family has put into the land.
The you-pick portion only opened to the public in 2021, though.
About six years ago, Ashley Wilson wanted to visit a you-pick farm nearby. Her husband didn’t understand the concept at the time, thinking it was a bit silly.
He quickly changed his tune. Afterward, they began to look into the feasibility of opening their own. A plot the family tended became the perfect location, Trey Wilson said.
“We’re really new, but we’re growing fast, extremely fast,” he said.
“I have had so many people that have come out to the farm, and it amazes me — I guess because I’m a farmer, and I’m out here all the time anyway — how happy people are to come out and get some sunshine and play in the dirt and pick their own food.”.