The Vital Ste. Gemme Beauvais House was built in 1792, just nine years after the American Revolution ended, but it has been revived today as a modern cooking school.
Rosemary & Thyme Cooking School is owned and operated by Chef Yvonne Lemire in the heart of Ste. Genevieve, which was founded in 1735, making it the oldest town in Missouri.
Many buildings from the late 18th century have been historically preserved for visitors. The Beauvais House is one of the oldest.
After renovating the house, Lemire began to offer cooking classes in 2009. What was once a termite-ridden garage became a full kitchen for Girl Scout troops, birthday parties, baby showers and others interested in culinary skills.
The school is a few steps away from the house, in an outbuilding on a stone path. Invited guests can take a tour of the house after their cooking class.
Lemire had spent seven years with the cooking school at Dierbergs, the St. Louis-based supermarket chain, and believed she could incorporate her own style into her lessons.
“Dierbergs only does demonstrations,” she said. “I thought, let’s give them something to do. I don’t want a foo-foo gourmet meal — I wanted practical cooking, but something that was a little more elevated and also give them hints of everything I’ve ever learned over the years.”
Eight-to-10 cooks in the kitchen is the ideal number for a class, she said. Any more and there’s a risk of overcrowding.
Groups must call and reserve a place in a class a few weeks ahead to give Lemire enough time to prepare. Each lesson is specially curated for the group and requires lengthy prep, she said.
“I like (the classes) to be like I’m entertaining because I love to give parties,” she said. “In the very first class I had, they were here until one o’clock in the morning. It’s a good thing I’m a night person.”
The Beauvais House is one of only four of its kind in existence in North America. The other three have been turned into museums, while Lemire’s house remains a residence.
Built in a classic poteaux-en-terre style, the house has vertical timbers embedded in the ground with ceiling timbers resting on top but not attached. This means modern methods of home building were not applicable when renovating the Beauvais House.
In her efforts to accurately rehabilitate the house, Lemire hand-scraped at least 200 years of paint off the walls and traveled all over the state looking for pieces of glass to fit the windows.
“Everything from the roof down to the cellar has been historically replaced with all of the right historical tools,” Lemire said.
She is just beginning to schedule cooking classes again after undergoing back surgery last year.
“I’m just slowly starting to get back into it, and I don’t want to overtax myself at this point,” she said. “I am strong, so that helped. And I don’t like to give in.”
Guests can reserve any time or date for a class, except for major holidays. Each class is designed to fit the need. If a Girl Scout troop is trying to earn a certain badge, for example, Lemire said she will create the menu around the badge qualifications.
“I didn’t want anyone leaving here mumbling, ‘Well that was fun, but I’ll never make that again,’” Lemire said. “My biggest compliment is, ‘I use your recipes all the time.’”