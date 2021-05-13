Beggs Berry World is a family-owned farm market, homemade ice cream shop and bakery in Benton.
Visitors can find produce, homemade ice cream and baked goods all in one stop.
Cameron Beggs, a fourth-generation farmer, owns the venue with his wife, Cathy. They grow a variety of fruits and vegetables to sell at the farm market, including strawberries, bell peppers, sweet peppers, apples, green beans, cucumbers, squash, tomatoes and peaches.
The strawberries are a customer favorite, Cathy Beggs said. Her husband began raising strawberries in 1993, and Beggs Berry World was launched.
The farm market has a “you pick” option when it comes to the homegrown berries. Harvest usually begins in late April or early May and goes through the beginning of June.
During these five or six weeks, customers can pick cartons of strawberries straight from the 3 acres of strawberry fields to take home and have a real farm-to-table experience.
“Families can come out with their kids and grandkids and pick their own berries, spend the day on the farm and see where the berries are actually coming from,” Beggs said.
The rest of the Beggs’ fresh produce is sold in the farm market building near the fields. Beggs describes it as a red barn replica with a country feel.
Starting in June and lasting through the fall, sweet corn is sold in market, along with tomatoes, okra, squash, zucchini, green beans and blackberries. Around July, cantaloupes and watermelons are available to purchase.
Beggs Berry World also offers homemade ice cream in an adjacent shop, where the ice cream is made from scratch every day from the beginning of spring until December.
The ice cream is made with fresh fruit straight from the fields in more than 40 flavors. Some are traditional, like vanilla, and some more creative. The Elvis, for example, is a peanut butter and banana creation.
Cathy Beggs makes fresh baked goods like pies, fudge and pastries to sell at the market. The pastries vary from day to day, but homemade strawberry shortcake, strawberry pie, banana creme pie and chocolate-covered strawberries are usually available. Beggs uses fresh produce from the farm in all of the pastries.
The farm market, ice cream shop and bakery are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.