Sikeston is spreading holiday cheer this year with a parade, ceremonial tree lighting and decorating the Depot Museum, all on Dec. 3 and 4.
The downtown tree lighting in Sikeston takes place Dec. 3, plus candy cane hunts, carriage rides, carolers and pictures with Santa Claus.
On Dec. 4, one main attraction will be sprucing up the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center with the theme, “Santa in Candy Land,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Kids decorate the museum according to the theme every year,” said Jonathan White, director of the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center. “There will be crafts, but nothing for the kids to get too dirty though. This is a completely free event done by a nonprofit organization for the community of Sikeston or anyone else visiting.”
Parents can take photographs of their children with Santa, and portrait artist Cleda Curtis will be at the museum that day.
Also on Dec. 4, the Sikeston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Area Economic Development Corp. has scheduled its third annual “Dashing Through Downtown Parade of Lights” with music and floats.
Local businesses, organizations and others can apply to decorate a float and compete for cash prizes, said Kathy Medley, executive vice president of Chamber of Commerce in Sikeston.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. with floats starting at the Post Office, traveling through downtown Sikeston and ending on Malone Street.
The event will include shopping, activities for children and hot chocolate. More information about the parade is available at downtownsikeston.org/events/.