Ste. Genevieve celebrates the season Dec. 5 and 6 with its annual Holiday Christmas Festival.
Previously known as the Country Christmas Walk, the event has expanded to include live performances of music with guest appearances by artists from Missouri and elsewhere.
The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Open houses will be held at historic sites, museums, and art galleries throughout the two-day event.
Twenty-four concerts are scheduled both days by area musical organizations. Baroque, romantic, classical, impressionist, Latino jazz, classical guitar, historic French singers, French café music and others can be heard in the city’s historic buildings, including the John Baptiste Valle House, the Historic District’s Welcome Center and local churches.
Annette Rolfe, executive director of the annual event since 2007, has made it an opportunity for both entertainment and education.
“I had potential to design a really fantastic parade,” Rolfe said, “and I thought there could be a lot more going on.”
A parade starts the festival off at 11 a.m. Dec. 5 in the Historic District, followed by a concession at Lions Club Park where free hot-dogs will be provided to children accompanied by an adult. The Christmas tree lighting takes place at 6 p.m.
Dec. 6 concerts begin at 12:30 p.m. with the Wind Ensemble and Community Choir performing in the Catholic Church at 4 p.m. This will be the last event of the festival.
“The festival is going to be around for a long while, and this year it’s going to be an enchanted time,” Rolfe said. “We can host the event as long as we follow COVID-19 precautions.”
For more information, contact the Welcome Center at 800-373-7007 or visitstegen.com.