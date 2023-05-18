If You Go

What: Strawberry’s Bar-B-Que

Where: 107 Main St., Holcomb, Missouri

When: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Cost: Varies based on menu item

Details: Famous for their 2-pound pork steaks, this restaurant also serves up barbecued ribs, chicken and sandwiches, as well as burgers, fried finger foods and more.

Contact information: Call 573-792-9689