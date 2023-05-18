With a population of less than 700, Holcomb has become a small town with big flavor.
There’s not much to see on Main Street — save for the public library and small town hall — but it is home to Strawberry’s Bar-B-Que.
“Oh, they’ll find us,” said Manager Cindy Wamble. “It’s one of the only places to eat in town, and you won’t want to miss it.”
Strawberry’s Bar-B-Que claims to have the finest barbecue in the Mississippi Delta. With a seasoning blend perfected over 50 years and pork steaks weighing in at 2 pounds, the restaurant has built a loyal following and welcomes newcomers.
What’s on the menu?
The huge pork steaks are the star of the show. The steak will fill your plate, and one order could cover two or three meals, Wamble said.
The steaks are hand-cut and barbecued with care, Wamble said. They are so popular that the establishment goes through “cases and cases” of pork butts every week.
Other barbecue showstoppers include the ribs, chicken and barbecue sandwiches. Burgers, nachos and hamburger steaks are also available.
Sides include scalloped potatoes, baked beans and slaw, with a variety of salads and deep-fried delicacies such as fried okra, corn nuggets, jalapeño and cheese poppers, and fried pickles as appetizers. Cheesecake or pie can complete a meal.
Almost all of the food is seasoned using the special blend of 15 spices developed by Jerry “Straw” Holsten, the creator of the restaurant and Wamble’s father.
“It’s hard to explain,” Wamble said, struggling to find the words to pin down the original flavor. “They’ll just have to come and try it.”
Strawberry’s also offers catering within a 75-mile radius, and Strawberry’s Shake-On Bar-B-Que Seasoning is sold online.
‘It’s family tradition’
Holsten began developing his own barbecue flavor in the 1970s, according to the company website.
He threw a few wet ingredients together for backyard barbecues, but when his sauce failed him at the Show-Me State Bar-B-Que contest in the 1980s in Kennett, he knew it was time to do a bit of research.
“I realized those other people couldn’t outcook me — all I needed was a better sauce,” Holsten wrote on the website.
He continued to compete as he refined a wet barbecue sauce, seeking advice from others. In the late 1980s, he grew curious about dry seasoning; Holsten wanted to keep a strong Southern flavor but ditch the messiness.
By the end of the decade, he said wet sauce no longer existed in his barbecue. He only applied carefully selected spices directly onto the meat, trapping the natural juices inside and creating a flavorful outer layer.
In 1994, Holsten won grand champion in the Show-Me State Bar-B-Cue contest. The winning spice blend has been a keeper ever since.
The restaurant’s history
The restaurant itself began as the place to go in Holcomb for pool, snooker, foosball, dominos, music and great food, according to the website.
As Holsten and his team became more successful in barbecue competitions, they moved from competing to judging, and the restaurant portion of Strawberry’s grew to reflect this.
Strawberry’s celebrated its 50th anniversary in April, and Wamble said it’s family tradition that contributes to the continuing success.
“Straw” and his wife, Shelia, established the restaurant, and Wamble and her husband, Ryan, joined business operations about 15 years ago as the manager and logistics point person.
“It’s a full-time job, that’s for sure,” Wamble said. Especially with barbecue cooking around the clock, she said she works 24/7 to continue the vision. At the end of the day, though, she said they couldn’t do it without the help and support of the community and employees.
Across 50 years of business, what started as home cooking has turned into a household name in and around Holcomb. Wamble loves to see new faces but said repeat customers are common.
It started as one building downtown, but Wamble said they “kept punching holes in the wall” to connect to the surrounding buildings. The restaurant now has four dining rooms, plus one for events.
One wall is entirely dedicated to the St. Louis Cardinals, which includes photographs, jerseys, autographs and seats from the old Busch Stadium.
Strawberry’s Bar-B-Que is a small-town favorite for barbecue lovers of all ages.
“It’s a small, quaint, little family-friendly restaurant,” Wamble said.