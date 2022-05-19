Offering nearly five acres of farmland to roam, four suites and three meals a day, the Old Caledonian Bed and Breakfast is a quaint inn for travelers in southeast Missouri.
Michael Amen, co-owner of the Old Caledonian B&B, recalls a judge who was staying at the inn for a quilt show. The pair, along with fellow owner Frank Ugolini, got along so well with the judge that she invited them to her home for lunch in St. Louis after the exhibit.
“The quilt judge stayed with us for the weekend, and she was absolutely delightful,” Amen said.
Apparently the visit was so memorable that the judge donated her mother’s china and a stack of quilts to the owners of the inn. The china is now used to serve breakfast every morning, and the quilt collection hangs on the first floor for guests to see.
Ugolini and Amen have owned the bed-and-breakfast for a year, and Amen said business is brisk, with rooms already booked for the summer. The three-story house was built in 1849 and was originally owned by the Ruggles family.
Construction “broke them,” according to Amen, and the family sold the house and moved to California. The next owner, W.J. Dent, was related to Julia Dent Grant, the wife of President Ulysses S. Grant.
Amen and Ugolini bought the house in April 2021. Today, it has four rooms to reserve, each with a queen-size bed, en suite bath, TV and free wi-fi.
The Hawthorn Room on the first floor is a tribute to Missouri’s state flower, and the Heather Room on the second floor takes its name from the purple flowers that match the room’s wall color.
The Caroline Room, also on the second floor, is named after Caroline Bean, a founder of Caledonia, and the Columbus Room is named after Columbus Bean, another Caledonia founder.
Directly behind the house is a small path that leads to a gazebo, dry sauna and hot tub. The B&B also includes a bistro, which is open for lunch on the weekends.
Most ingredients for meals at the bistro come straight from the farm, which includes chickens, miniature pigs, peacocks and turkeys.
“I like to do good, homestyle cooking,” Amen said. “I make my own sourdough bread. I make all of my own desserts, salad dressings, croutons, you name it. Everything is pretty much from scratch.”
Regularly on the menu are a salami-and-pimento cheese plate, soups, salads and sandwiches. Changing specials include quiches, enchiladas and an Italian creamy chicken pasta.
“There was a need for good food in this town,” Amen said. “There’s a lot of day-trip travelers who come to Caledonia, and most of them are hungry.”
He said the biggest draw to his B&B is its comfortable environment. Guests also become quickly acquainted with the owners during their stay.
“You definitely need to be a people person when you run a bed and breakfast because you get all kinds of people with different types of personalities,” Amen said.
Caledonia is considered a National Historic District, with 28 homes and businesses on the National Historic Register. With 130 residents, it is the smallest incorporated town in Missouri.
Other draws to the town are antique shops, quilt shows and festivals. Coming up in the fall is the Pumpkin Fest, with the Christmas Market in the winter.