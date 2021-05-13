Within a 15-mile stretch of highway in the southeast region of the state are two Missouri state parks that attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
Elephant Rocks State Park offers hiking opportunities within large monolithic boulders, while Johnson’s Shut Ins is home to a natural waterfall and pool where visitors can swim.
Elephant Rocks State Park
Elephant Rocks became a state park in 1967 when it was donated to the state by its previous owner, a geologist named John Stafford Brown. Its name is derived from the natural formation of the large boulders found there.
“Elephant Rocks is named after a feature in the park of huge granite boulders that are lined up in a line,” said Brian Bethel, manager of Elephant Rocks State Park. “They reminded people of circus elephants walking trunk to tail.”
In fact, the name of the rocks is modest in comparison to their true size.
“They’re humongous,” Bethel said. “They’re bigger than elephants. They’re bigger than houses actually.”
Visitors from around the country come to see and hike these 1.5 billion year old monoliths. The parks features ADA accessible trails, with Braille features for visitors who are visually impaired.
However, the park has more than just boulders and hiking. The only occurrence of a particular type of red granite can be found there. During the 1800s, quarries near the park collected this granite from the area.
The workers of those operations left a lasting mark on the area — their names chiseled in granite.
“The was a kind of tradition,” Bethel said. “When a person was working for the quarry and got their apprenticeship done, they would take their tools over the Elephant Rock and chisel their name into the granite. So we have names going all the way back to the 1860s in the granite.”
The granite and the park itself were formed after the collapse of an ancient super caldera volcano beneath the park, similar to the one that lies beneath Yellowstone National Park. The magma chamber of this volcano was responsible for the red granite.
“If the lava comes out of the volcano and is exposed to oxygen, it expands really fast and becomes pumice rock.” Bethel said. “If it stays in the ground and it cools off, it turns into granite.”
If one digs deep enough, this type of granite can be unearthed in most areas of southeast Missouri, but it is not found anywhere else in the world.
Johnson’s Shut-Ins
A few miles down the road is Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park, which offers swimming, camping and 37 miles of hiking trails. Established in 1955, the shut- ins remain the major attraction in the park.
“This is basically another name for a gorge,” said Tyler Keims, assistant superintendent of Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park. “Essentially it’s where the geologic formations have shut in that section of the river. Over time the water has eroded through the rocks to create shoots and pools that people swim and play in.”
This erosion of the rock has created a natural waterfall of sorts, with the water finding its way through the grooves. This creates large pools where visitors often swim.
Both of these state parks have seen an exceptional number of visitors over the past year. The pandemic caused tourists to seek out natural outdoor destinations, as many indoor activities were considered unsafe.
“Last year we estimated 244,150 visitors,” Keim said.
“Until COVID, we were averaging between 150,000 and 175,000 a year,” Bethel said. “Since COVID, we’re probably going to be closer to 200,000 a year.”
For those seeking fewer crowds, staff members recommended planning a weekday visit.