If You Go

What: Gardens Aglow

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday from Nov. 23 until Dec. 31 plus Dec. 19 through 22 and Dec. 26.

Where: Springfield Botanic Garden at Nathanael Green/Close Park, 2400 S. Scenic Ave., Springfield

Cost: $7 ages 13 and up, $3 ages 3 to 12, free for ages up to 2 and season pass holders. Tickets purchased in advance are sold at a discount.

Details: 150,000 lights illuminate the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden plus bonus events such as food, drink, fire pits, craft nights and live music.