In the 1900s, the Bank of Galena building was bustling with clients exchanging money. Soon, it will be bustling with clients exchanging conversations over a cup of coffee.
For many years, the Bank of Galena, a historic building from 1904, has quietly sat in the north corner of the town square.
Now, it is being converted into The Bean Counter, a cafe by the mother-daughter duo of Deana Wolfe and Deana Wells.
The family bought the building in March and want to preserve the structure by launching the cafe hopefully in early summer.
Situated on the banks of the James River, the small town of Galena is the seat of Stone County. It was and remains a popular destination for canoeing, kayaking or rafting down the river. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, the town had a population of 433 in 2018.
“I just love the little quaint town. I think it’s a little slice of heaven,” said Wells, who moved to Galena from California six years ago.
The Bank of Galena closed during the Great Depression, and the building has had many owners since then, including U.S. Rep. Dewey J. Short and historian Robert S. Wiley, who set up the Dewey J. Short Memorial Museum.
Wells and Wolfe have retained attractive aspects of the historic structure, such as the octagonal tile-work of the floors, the counter tops and the teller cage. The brass-and-oak teller cage with it original signs will serve as a counter partition between customers and staff.
Along with a full-time manager, Wells and Wolfe will be running The Bean Counter themselves, and they welcome people interested in tours .
Donna Dunn of Crane, a home-based chef, will be supplying food for The Bean Counter customers. A special item on the menu will be the Eastern European delicacy of bierocks, a dough pastry with a savory filling.
“Our version of these tasty, homemade devils are filled with local, farm fresh certified Angus beef, sausage, cabbage, onion & spices,” according to the cafe’s Facebook page.
There will also be empanadas, ham and cheese bake, pastries, fresh cinnamon rolls and coffee. Missouri-based Ozark Mountain Coffee will be used in the lattes, mochas, cappuccinos and more offered at the cafe.
Prices will range from $1 to $6. The café is also an official retailer of Sudsy Soap and Scents.
Because the original layout of the bank has been maintained, there are just three black bistro tables and two bar tops inside, with seating for up to 13. An attached room can be booked for private meetings. Outside, the café has two extra tables for those wanting to enjoy the sun.
Nearby attractions include the Y-Bridge, the Stone County Courthouse and the James River.