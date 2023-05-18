The Alamo Drafthouse is a full-service movie experience that takes the best parts of going to the movies and ramps them up.
According to its director of communications, Jennifer Johnmeyer, this is “a movie theater for movie lovers.”
Alamo Drafthouse has a second Missouri location in the City Foundry development in downtown St. Louis, as well as at least 40 locations in Chicago, Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and other cities. A theater in Kansas City closed during the pandemic.
There are no commercials before the movie starts at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema; instead, a 30-minute curated pre-show produced by the Drafthouse is shown that fits the day’s feature film.
If an 1980s movie is being shown, the theater might run a highlight reel of commercials from the 1980s, for example, or if it’s a superhero movie, the history of that comic may be recapped.
Cosplayers frequent the theaters, pop-ups are sometimes held before big premieres and even local Lego builders have assembled displays.
In the past, the theater has also distributed custom props that tie into movie themes and help expand the experience.
Unlike most traditional theaters, Alamo Drafthouse has a full-service kitchen and a full bar with lots of options.
During the pre-show, guests will put in their initial orders for food and drink that will be delivered as soon as possible, with appetizers coming first and meals afterward.
The Drafthouse menu includes bottomless popcorn, pizza, gourmet sandwiches, milkshakes and more.
Food can be ordered before the movie starts or during the film with the help of a button on the seat alerting the kitchen and waitstaff.
“We made dinner and a movie easy because you can order right at your seat,” Johnmeyer said.
The kitchen partneres with local vendors such as Neighbor’s Mill and Edgewood Creamery to provide local ingredients.
The theater also has a strict no- talking, no-texting policy and limits on younger children under 6 being admitted after 7 p.m., although special screenings allow kids to be part of the movie experience.
“We’re really focused on being for the movie lovers, but we also want to provide space for families with small children,” Johnmeyer said.
Kid-friend screenings have relaxed talking rules to allow families with younger children to enjoy a show.
A Kids Camp during the summer schedules movies for $5 per ticket to help make the experience more affordable.
Sensory-friendly screenings offer an even more liberal talking policy and lowers house lights and sound during the show.
The Drafthouse also pairs up with charities to help sponsor fundraisers.
The Charity On Tap program connects nonprofits to local breweries with a dollar is donated for every pint sold.
“I think we’re the luckiest Alamo in the country,” Johnmeyer said.