If You Go

What: Alamo Drafthouse

Where: 4005 South Ave., Springfield; City Foundry, St. Louis

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Cost: General admission: $11 for 2D, $14 for 3D. Matinees before 4 p.m.: $9 for 2D, $12 for 3D. Students, seniors, children under 11, military, first responders, guests with disabilities: $10 for 2D, $13 for 3D.

Details: A movie theater for movie lovers with full food service and special events for certain films.

Contact: 417-708-9599

Website: drafthouse.com/springfield/theater/springfield