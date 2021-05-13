Wanting to avoid any pretentious reputation, Bear Creek Wine Company in Walnut Shade prides itself on being casual and fun for its customers.
Manager Amanda Bonzer emphasized that Bear Creek stands out because it is off the beaten path, comfortable and not “stuffy.”
Bear Creek fits into the idyllic Ozark environment around it. One can expect beautiful scenery, as well as rustic buildings and furniture to complement its surroundings.
Starting 20 years ago with one cabin and one lodge suite, Bear Creek has since expanded to five cabins, three lodge suites, two chapels, a tasting room, wine huts, a winery and a brewery. One can also hear live music Thursday through Sunday nights.
The tasting room provides patrons with a large space to try the wines of Bear Creek, decorated top to bottom in rustic ornamentation. It retains an Ozark atmosphere even while indoors with large windows to see the view outside. Here, guests can order wine, beer and food.
Bear Creek makes 12 different wines to choose from, all grown and made in Missouri. There are nine different grape wines, such as the Whitetail, a white wine made of a blend of Vignoles and Traminette grapes.
While grape wines are bottled about three hours away from the lodge, the fruit wines are made on-site. In total, there are three different fruit wines, including Peach Fuzz, a peach wine with notes of citrus and cider.
Besides breakfast, the winery offers appetizers, pizzas and desserts. Among the appetizers offered at Bear Creek are the Kitchen Sink, a charcuterie plate of crackers with different cheeses, meats and other toppings, and the campfire chips, kettle-cooked chips topped with a horseradish and blue cheese white sauce, bacon and pickled red onion.
The pizzas, all 16 inches, include a variety of toppings, like the White Trash, a pizza topped with three different cheeses, white Alfredo sauce, Italian herbs, bacon, baby spinach, red onions and chicken.
For dessert, Bear Creek offers cream pie, layer cake, tiramisu and the Tornado Warning, a funnel cake infused with rhubarb wine and topped with strawberries, powdered sugar and whipped cream.
Lodging at Bear Creek has the same homey feel as the rest of the location. Units are each decorated differently, with themes of the nature surrounding them. There are three suites to choose from, all connected to the main lodge. The largest, the Bear’s Den, includes its own front porch.
There are also five cabins at Bear Creek, and one is a duplex with two available units. Some of the amenities at the lodge include private hot tubs for every unit, full kitchens in most units, wifi in the lodge and tasting room, and a seasonal pool. Complimentary breakfast is served on weekdays in the main lodge and on the weekends in the tasting room.
Guests can expect to pay anywhere from $169 to $189 for two at the lodge depending on the unit and season, with $20 additional per guest not exceeding the maximum of each cabin or suite.
Although Bear Creek has been around for 20 years, Bonzer highlighted that, like the rest of the lodge, the future is flexible and based on what customers want.
“There’s really no plan or rhyme or reason; we just kind of listen to our customers and continue to build, create and just have fun,” Bonzer said.