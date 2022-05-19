Located deep within the Ozark Mountains close to Branson, Big Cedar Lodge covers 4,600 acres, and brings new activities each season.
This lodge is the creation of Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, who wanted to build an expansive wilderness resort.
It includes a wide variety of lodging options, a number of restaurants, two full-service marinas, five golf courses, a 50,000-square-foot activity center, a shooting academy and a spa, plus fishing and other outdoor opportunities.
“Big Cedar Lodge is a remote haven of natural beauty that truly brings conservation to life through nature-inspired accommodations, immersive wildlife attractions and breathtaking views,” said Janet Glaser, the senior public relations manager for Big Cedar Lodge.
Accommodations
Big Cedar Lodge offers 317 private accommodations. Visitors can choose from lodges, cottages, cabins or camp-style units. There are also three off-property locations.
Dining
For fine dining, visitors have a choice of the Worman House Bistro, Osage Restaurant, Wine Cellar/End of the Trail or a brunch and dinner cruise.
For a more casual dining experience, visitors can try the Buffalo Bar or Arnie’s Barn, which accept only credit card payments , Devil’s Pool, Uncle Buck’s FishBowl and Grill, Canteen at Long Creek, Truman Cafe and Custard or Mountain Top Grill, to name a few.
Glaser said The Worman House Bistro is one of the most popular dining choices.
“The restaurant boasts central views of Table Rock Lake and a menu featuring bistro-inspired dishes with a local Ozarks twist,” she said.
Think cocoa-seared duck liver, tuna tartare, smoked tomato-crusted venison loin and fireweed honey-roasted quail.
Big Cedar Lodge also offers room service.
Included with a stay
Additional amenities include shuttle service, priority booking for golf, mini golf, bingo, pickleball, internet access, paddle boats, canoes and kayaks, hot tubs, kiddie pools and lazy river, a fitness center, walking trails, sand volleyball and bonfires.
Things to do
Some activities are only offered during certain seasons, while others are year-round.
Top of the Rock: Visitors can take an electric car on a 2.5-mile ride overlooking Table Rock Lake and its waterfalls.
On the way up, guests can stop at the Bat Bar, the Ancient Ozark Natural History Museum, the Lost Canyon Cave and the recently developed Cathedral of Nature.
Golf: Guests can select from five different golf courses designed by Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Bill Coore, Gary Player and others. Tee time can be booked up to 30 days in advance.
Fun Mountain: The 50,000-square-foot Fun Mountain has go-carts, rope courses, bowling, laser tag, arcades, climbing walls, billiards, and more.
Each activity varies in price. Birthday parties and events can also be scheduled.
Shooting Academy: The Bass Pro Shops Shooting Academy is built for all skill levels.
Visitors will be supplied with a shotgun, ammunition, clay targets and all required safety equipment.
The academy offers sporting clays, five-stand shooting, skeet and different introductory classes.
Cedar Creek Spa and Salon: The spa has 11 treatment rooms, and visitors can choose a spa package or a facial, massage, nail or body treatment.
During a stay, visitors also can also see the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, try water sports like skiing and wakeboarding, tubing and watercrafting, go horseback riding, take a nature excursion or simply go shopping.
The lodge also schedules daily activities such as pottery painting, yoga, dance fitness and archery tag.