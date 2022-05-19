What: Big Cedar Lodge

When:Open 24 hours, 7 days a week

Where: 190 Top of the Rock Road Ridgedale, Missouri 65739

Details: Big Cedar Lodge is one of the midwest's top resorts. Apart of the Bass Pro Shops family, visitors can stay overnight at this resort to experience golf, fine dining and outdoor activities.

Cost: The cost for each family will differ depending on overnight accommodations and activites visitors choose to partake in.

Contact information:

Phone: (800) 225-6343

Email: BigCedar@Big-Cedar.com