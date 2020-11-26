Christian Action Ministries is holding Branson’s Festival of Trees this year, a pop-up event with holiday decor and a Christmas tree exhibit through Nov. 29.
The exhibit in Suite 309 at the Branson Landing is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Thanksgiving Day.
The Christmas exhibit includes decorated trees and wreaths, from the classic green to snow white. Smaller holiday decorations line the shop for customers to purchase as a benefit for causes supported by Christian Action Ministries.
Executive Director Kevin Huddleston said this is the fourth year for the event, and it has already become a beloved tradition. At least 35,000 people viewed the festival last year.
It offers visitors “an opportunity to experience a Christmas wonderland full of creatively decorated trees and wreaths sponsored and designed by Branson area businesses, churches, civic groups, and individuals,” he said.
Admission is free, and all profits benefit food pantries and mobile food outreach in Taney County. Christian Action Ministries helped more than 40,000 people who needed food and accessories last year, and they hope to sustain that impact this year.
For additional information, contact Christian Action Ministries’ Director of Operations Betty McKinzie at 417-598-9483, or Executive Director Kevin Huddleston at 417-335-0547.