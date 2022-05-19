Open 365 days a year, the Aquarium at the Boardwalk is one of the newest attractions in the heart of Branson’s entertainment district.
It is impossible to miss the 46,000-square-foot building with a 55-foot octopus wrapped around the outside.
A giant Pacific octopus named Aquarius is actually one of the aquarium’s featured characters, along with its teammate Finn, a pufferfish, potentially one of the deadliest creatures in the sea.
Families can expect to spend an hour to 90 minutes in the aquarium, although there is no time limit.
One of the most popular attractions is a submarine ride to the bottom of the ocean, guided by the characters Aquarius and Finn, where visitors can experience 10 different zones of fish.
Aileen Stein, vice president of the aquarium’s marketing firm, said the ride is a good introduction to the experience.
“You’re completely immersed in each environment, for example, feeling like you’re floating with the fish in an infinite jelly bloom,” Stein said. “It’s a joyful way to connect with the ocean and sea animals.”
Mermaid Palace is where visitors can envision themselves as mermaids and mermen among 2,100 greenback sardines, the largest number of single species in the aquarium.
In the Bloom Room, visitors are surrounded by hundreds of jellyfish in a color-changing environment. This room resembles a house of mirrors at a carnival or amusement park.
In the Kelp Forest, visitors can ascend 24 feet on what seems to be floating kelp. They can also see the Amazing Rays tank and the Coral Reef where the aquarium has partnered with the Coral Restoration Foundation to revive healthy coral reefs.
Visitors can stop by a touch pool to pet stingrays, sharks, horseshoe crabs and sea stars. For a closer look at the sea creatures, some areas of the aquarium have pop-ups and “kid’s crawl” areas where children can slide under the surface for a better look at the fish.
There are more than 7,200 live creatures to view among at least 250 species at the aquarium.
Even with the abundance of sea creatures, Stein said the staff continues to find more to include.
“We’re thrilled to have welcomed Miss Archie, a rescued green sea turtle, who is loving her new home,” she said. “We’re helping her balance with a weight pouch that is giving her the ability to explore more of her beautiful surroundings.
Although the aquarium plans to add a concessions area to the boardwalk this summer, there is currently only a wall of sweets with 70 kinds of candy available to purchase in the Treasure Trove Gift Shop.
Visitors are advised to pre-purchase tickets to ensure entry into the aquarium, although walk-ins are permitted. The last tickets are sold one hour before closing.
A standard entrance ticket (ages 12 and up) costs $29.99 to $35.99, depending on the day and time. For children 4-11, tickets cost $15.99; children ages 3 and under are free.
A FIVE’r pass includes admission to the aquarium, the Hollywood Wax Museum, Castle of Chaos, Hannah’s Maze of Mirrors and mini golf. The inclusive pass starts at $44.99.
Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more, military personnel and local residents.
Free parking can be found off Glory Road or Wildwood Drive.