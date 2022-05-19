If You Go

What: Aquarium at the Boardwalk

When:Open 7 days a week; hours may vary

Where: 2700 West 76 Country Blvd., Unit A, Branson, MO 65616

Details: Aquarium at the Boardwalk is one of Branson's newest attractions. The carnival-themed aquarium offers touch pools, a submarine adventure and water tunnels. This aquarium is also open to visitors on holidays.

Cost: Varies depending on age, date and time of a visit, from $15.99 to $64.99

Contact information: 417-335-3474