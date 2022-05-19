In 1996, Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, took on the task of restoring the old Ozark Mill and the surrounding 40 acres, transforming it into a multipurpose event space with a museum, general store, restaurant and speakeasy.
Built in 1833, the mill went through other owners before Morris bought it and decided to make it a destination. His daughter has now taken over the management.
“The Ozark Mill is really the heart of our property and has really served as a community gathering place,” said Dayle Duggins, marketing manager for Finley Farms.
Finley Farms will ultimately have three food and beverage outlets — The Ozark Mill Restaurant and The Workshop are open, and The Garrison is in the works.
An urban farm on the property supports the restaurants with organic ingredients year-round.
The Ozark Mill Restaurant
The Ozark Mill Restaurant’s dining space, bar and patio overlook the Finley River. It serves pizza, pasta and seasonal dishes featuring local, sustainable food sourced from produce grown on site.
The Workshop
Originally an old garage for the Missouri Department of Transportation, The Workshop now acts as a dining area and event space.
This dining room serves as a coffee shop, and the event space is where most of the hands-on workshops open to the public take place.
While visiting The Workshop, visitors can check out The Market Shed, which holds the seasonal Ozark Farmers Market from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays only.
The Garrison is beneath The Ozark Mill and will have upscale, shareable plates and craft cocktails.
It highlights the legacy of the original proprietor, Howard Garrison , and the Riverside Inn. A patio, with a scattering of fire pits, will offer views of the river, mill dam and the historic Riverside Bridge.
Other activities
In addition to dining, visitors can book morning yoga, tours of the farm, children’s activities and sunset kayaking.
Visitors can tour the farm that grows produce for the restaurant. Resident farmers are first-generation producers, and they can also give tours around the greenhouse and mushroom yard.
Another attraction is the Riverside Bridge. After several restorations, the bridge now serves as an event space for weddings, receptions and a place for strolling.
In the future, guests will be able to extend their visit with overnight accommodations.