If You Go

What: Finley Farms

When: The Ozark Mill: Wed-Sun 11AM-9PM

The Workshop: Mon-Sat 7AM-3PM

Where: 802 Finley Farms Lane Ozark, MO 65721

Details: Finely Farms is also apart of the Bass Pro Shops family. The Ozark Mill, The Workshop and The Farm are all available for visitors the experience along with Riverside Bridge and the Farmers Market.

Contact information: 417-210-6644