The Frisco Highline Trail is a 35-mile trail running from Springfield to Bolivar, cutting through Willard, Walnut Grove and other communities throughout southwest Missouri.
Formerly a railroad line, the second longest trail in the state serves as both a recreational path and a historical monument.
The railroad section was built in 1884 by the Springfield and Northern Railroad, but it’s most famous moment involved U.S. President Harry S. Truman in 1948.
According to the nonprofit Ozark Greenways, which owns and maintains the Frisco Highline Trail, Truman used the railroad as a test run for the Whistle Stop campaign that would help him win the 1948 presidential election.
The railroad stopped passenger operations in 1954, but the Rail Banking Act helped keep the Frisco Highline and many other railroad corridors intact by designating them as public trails.
Ozark Greenways bought the sections from Burlington Northern and repurposed the railroad into a trail over the course of 11 years, finishing the project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2005.
Mary Kromrey, the executive director of Ozark Greenways and a former member of the board, is also a frequent trail user.
“We’ve been steadily working over the course of three decades to beautify this corridor and create a welcoming space,” Kromrey said.
The trail has several notable stops along the way, including an intersection with the TransAmerica Road Bike Route that stretches from Oregon to Virigina.
The 16 Bridges of Polk County are located on the northern half of the trail, where 13 are the original rail bridges and three have been replaced by Ozark Greenways with repurposed box cars.
There is even a prairie along the trail: La Petite Gemme Prairie near Bolivar is a summer highlight when the wildflowers bloom.
Alongside the attractions, the trail has several kiosks that highlight key historical events and places along the route. One tells the story of Graydon Springs, a now-deserted town.
“Folks used to go there for the healing waters that came out of the streams there back in the 1800s,” Kromrey said.
The trial can be used for biking, walking and running, but in-line skating is also permitted.
There are two paved sections on the trail — one is 8 miles between Springfield and Willard and the other is 3 miles within the city limits of Bolivar.
Services are available along the route, mostly within the southern half of the trail. Overnight camping is offered in Willard at Mile 8 and in Walnut Grove at Mile 16.