If You Go

What: Frisco Highline Trail

Where: The trail runs 35 miles between Springfield and Bolivar with access points at Springfield, Willard, Walnut Grove and Wishart.

When: Dawn to dusk Sunday through Saturday

Cost: Free

Details: The second longest trail in Missouri, stretching from Springfield to Bolivar with plenty of natural and man-made sites along the route.

Contact Information: Ozark Greenways, 417-501-4674

Website: ozarkgreenways.org/explore/greenway-trails/frisco-highline-trail/