Built on the original 240 acres in Diamond where George Washington Carver spent his formative years, the George Washington Carver National Monument is now a tribute to the famed agricultural scientist and inventor.
Carver achieved worldwide fame in the early 20th century by promoting alternative crops to cotton — peanuts and sweet potatoes among them — to prevent soil depletion and give farmers a food supply.
Carver was born into slavery on the land where the monument stands. As an infant, he, his sister and mother were kidnapped by night raiders and sold in Kentucky. The Missouri landowner, Moses Carver, negotiated with the raiders for George’s return.
George Carver later moved to Kansas and then Iowa and eventually earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in botany from what is now Iowa State University. He was the first Black student to attend Iowa State. Later, he taught at Tuskegee University (then Tuskegee Institute) for 47 years.
The farm where he was born was designated a national monument in July 1943, becoming a unit of the National Park Service through the Department of the Interior.
It was the first park unit dedicated to an African American and serves as a memorial to Carver’s legacy as a scholar, civil rights activist and scientist.
The monument offers a variety of attractions, from educational opportunities to its natural surroundings.
Curtis Gregory, a park ranger at the monument, recommends that people start with the visitors center to learn more about the history of Carver and the farm.
At the museum, visitors can read and hear more about Carver’s life in displays and in a short film called “Struggle and Triumph.”
The museum also has a “Discovery Area” with hands-on exhibits aimed at children.
Outside, a three-quarter mile walking trail takes visitors past the spot where Carver’s birthplace is believed to have stood. Additionally, there is a statue of a young George Washington Carver on the trail.
Moses Carver’s house still stands on the property, built in 1881. Visitors can explore it and see historical exhibits inside.
Additionally, the monument holds a cemetery of Moses Carver’s family, as well as neighbors from the area.
The park has annual events for visitors. Carver Day has been celebrated on the second Saturday of July for 77 years.
It is the park’s largest event and celebrates the establishment of the monument and Carver’s accomplishments with music, exhibits and guest speakers.
Prairie Day in September celebrates life on a Missouri prairie with music, guest speakers and crafts like soap or candle making.
The park gets about 40,000 visitors a year, including international visitors who might know little about Carver’s background.
“It is an incredible story of a youth who had the determination and never gave up,” Gregory said.