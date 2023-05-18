When Melissa Ashley’s youngest son met his first alpaca, she knew it could be the key to conquering his fear of animals.
A sign at a local farm that read “Alpacas for Autism” inspired her to begin researching the benefits of alpacas for those on the autism spectrum.
She discovered that alpacas bear similarities to those with autism — they are sensitive to sound and touch, and they also like non-physical companionship.
“They are a fabulous animal for introducing children to animals because the alpacas will let you touch them, but they’re not overly snuggly and they’re not in your face,” Ashley said. “They’re big, but they’re not overbearing.”
When her family bought a ranch near Holden in 2016 and introduced the first alpaca in 2017, the intention was to participate in alpaca shows. As it turned out, the alpaca had irritable bowel syndrome and was unable to be trained or transported in a trailer. Thus, Green Meadows Alpaca Ranch was born.
Green Meadows now houses 43 alpacas, many rescued from various unpleasant circumstances. The Ashleys also keep 21 sheep and 27 goats on the ranch. They offer “Paca Picnics,” where visitors bring their own food and dine with the alpacas.
“You just kind of get to sit outside in the shade and have your own picnic while you watch all these beautiful animals wandering around,” Ashley said.
There are also overnight options called “Paca Farm Stay,” where visitors can stay in the Ashleys’ home and spend time with the animals. The entire upstairs portion of their home, as well as access to the kitchen and dining room, is included in the booking.
The rural location of the farm allows for stargazing and peaceful nights by the fire. Ashley is also an ordained minister, and the ranch is open to small, intimate weddings, as well as bachelorette parties.
Visitors who may have limitations or fears are accommodated in any way possible, Ashley said.
Visitors can opt out of the alpaca welcoming committee at the gates, and they can adapt their level of comfort elsewhere on the ranch.
“We try to be really attentive and make sure that we’re meeting them where they are,” Ashley said.