The KoKa Art Gallery in downtown Carthage features the works of nature photographer and owner Koral Martin and other southwest Missouri artists who produce photos, paintings, jewelry, pottery and more.
After observing a need in her own community, Martin started the gallery to give local artists a place to exhibit their own work.
Since it opened about three years ago, KoKa has developed into the gallery it is today. Exhibiting about 250 works of art and about 30 local artists, KoKa has definitely seen growth not only in its size but in its impact in the community.
Much of the art is for sale, with smaller works ranging from $15 to $40 and larger items up to $1,000. KoKa also sells mugs, ornaments and prints showcasing some of the art available at the gallery. One can find handcrafted jewelry, such as necklaces and bracelets, as well at the gallery.
Artists featured in KoKa include Martin herself. Her focus is nature photography, which she fell in love with at a young age. To her, nature offers “healing” and a “sense of calm.” And through her photography, she hopes to spread these feelings to others.
“I think this world is lacking a lot of (healing and calm), so I love that I can go out, take pictures and share it with other people so that ... it can come into their homes, businesses, whatever,” Martin said.
Although her works focus mainly on nature, that isn’t true for all of the artists. Dan Curry, another artist featured at KoKa, dabbles in nature, but he also paints old buildings that he finds.
Every artist at KoKa has his or her own medium, theme and style. There’s only one thing that connects all of them: Southwest Missouri.
Currently and for the foreseeable future, KoKa is still open for those who want to attend in person but also offers periodic online gallery shows, allowing for those who want to enjoy the gallery remotely a way to do so.
KoKa also participates in the Carthage Art Walk, an event that promotes the different art galleries in Carthage and allows locals and tourists to visit the galleries in one sitting.
Since starting her gallery, Martin believes she’s been able to help local artists. They come to her for help, questions and a place to display their work. Through her gallery she feels more connected to the community.
“It gives me a place in the community,” Martin said.
“I’m not originally from Carthage, but they sure have welcomed me with open arms.”