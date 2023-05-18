If You Go

What: Mr. Ed’s Drive-In

Where: 3192 U.S. Highway 65, Urbana

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Details: The classic drive-in has been serving burgers, fries and soft-serve ice cream since 1963.

Contact: 417-993-5316

Website: www.mredsdrivein.net