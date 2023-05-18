Becky Reynolds grew up eating at Mr. Ed’s Drive-In in Urbana south of Springfield, and she loved the traditional experience.
When Reynolds and her husband, Jim, decided to move back to the small town from Kansas City in 1984, she remembered how much she loved the little place.
After many conversations with her husband and her father, they made an offer to the owners, despite the fact that it was not up for sale at the time.
The owners accepted the offer, and at 27 years old and pregnant with her second child, Reynolds became the owner of Mr. Ed’s Drive-In.
Instead of reinventing the classic restaurant, she wanted to keep the place true to its history by not changing a thing. From the menu to the atmosphere, Mr. Ed’s has remained the same for more than 50 years.
The drive-in has served cheeseburgers, fries and soft serve ice cream since 1963 when Ed and Louise Garrison established the business.
All the food is made to order. The burgers are made with 100% fresh beef and grilled on the flattop into thin patties before being stacked on a warm bun with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles.
They are available as quarter-pound or half-pound burgers, depending on appetite.
Classic hot dogs are also on the menu, including a foot-long Coney that Reynolds highly recommends. The Suzy Q’s are freshly fried curls of potatoes and can vary from soft and fluffy to greasy and crunchy, depending on the source of the potatoes.
Mr. Ed’s is also known for pork tenderloin sandwiches with meat that Jim Reynolds purchases and tenderizes himself.
The soft-serve ice cream is made with extra fat content, making it creamy and ideal for milkshakes and floats.
There is a walk-up window and a small dining room, as well as picnic tables for outdoor dining in the warmer months. Servers still write the tickets in longhand and ring customers up without computers, maintaining the retro feel of the restaurant.
“Everything is done just like it was in 1963,” Becky Reynolds said.
Mr. Ed’s is now a full family business, with Becky and Jim Reynolds’ two children as heirs to the legacy. The kids grew up working in the drive-in, and they still help out in the summers on break from working with the school system.
“I would set a little box up for them so they could stand on it and make drinks for people,” Becky Reynolds said. “They just know the business well, and hopefully, one day one of them will want to take it over.”
The Reynolds’ grandchildren also help out now, taking their places in the restaurant’s history. More than 50 years, five owners, and three generations of Reynolds later, Mr. Ed’s remains a solid fixture in the Urbana community.