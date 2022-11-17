For the second year, the Pomme de Terre Chamber of Commerce will hold a Light up the Lake event at the Damsite campgrounds.
Along Pomme de Terre Lake, within the campground, businesses that belong to the Chamber can use a campsite to display lights and decorations, as well as business signs. Visitors enter the campground in cars to drive around the lake and view the light displays.
Some members of the Pomme de Terre chamber that participated last year include the Hermitage First Baptist Church, Lakeview Lodge, Memaw’s Shake Shack and Central Hickory Fire Rescue.
The event will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 to Jan. 1. It is free of charge, although each night the gates to the park are run by non-profit organizations where donations can be made.
Half the proceeds each night go to the Chamber, while the rest goes to a non-profit organization. Donations to the Chamber go toward funding the annual summer fireworks show, according to Chip Shaddox, Pomme de Terre Chamber of Commerce treasurer.
Booklets are made by the Chamber and handed to each car at the beginning of the trip around the lake. According to Shaddox, last year about 2,300 cars drove through the site. This year, around 5,000 booklets were printed, with attendance expected to at least double.
Turnout from businesses putting up displays has also increased over last year, with 65 businesses participating this year, compared to 30 last year.
“It’s just a great way to bring the community together when you get that many different businesses that are local,” Shaddox said. “It’s a way for everybody to get to know each other, too, and support locally.”