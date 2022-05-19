If You Go

What: Roaring River State Park

When: The park fishing season lasts from March 1 to Oct. 31. Catch-and-release seasons runs from November through February.

Where: 12716 Farm Rd 2239, Cassville, MO 65625

Details: The most-visited state park in Missouri, it offers trout fishing, hiking on seven different trails, and the seasonally open Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center. Accommodations include an impressive stone-and-timber lodge, rustic cabins and extensive campgrounds.

Cost: A daily trout tag costs $4 for adults, $3 for those 15 and younger, and can be purchased at the park. cqFrom November through February during the catch-and-release season, an annual trout permit replaces the daily trout tag.

Contact information: 417-847-2539