As the most-visited state park in Missouri, Roaring River drew more than 1.9 million visitors last year.
Most come for the rainbow trout-stocked river that flows through the park, but others are attracted by the hiking trails, the hatchery tour, the wildlife programs at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center and a first-rate lodge and restaurant that would be at home in a national park.
Trout fishing
Roaring River State Park hatches more than 250,000 trout each year and stocks the river daily during the season.
The park fishing season lasts from March 1 to Oct. 31, and visitors can fish at variable times from 6:30 a.m to 8:30 p.m., depending on the month. Four trout is the maximum number allowed daily, and the possession limit is eight trout.
A daily trout tag costs $4 for adults, $3 for those 15 and younger, and can be purchased at the park. From November through February during the catch-and-release season, an annual trout permit replaces the daily trout tag.
Catch-and-release season runs from the second Friday in November through the second Monday in February on weekends and Mondays only from 8 a.m to 4 p.m.
Three zones in the park are dedicated to trout fishing, each with different bait and creel restrictions. The park also offers a fish cleaning station.
Scheduled fishing events are arranged throughout the year, including Kids Free Fishing Day, Veterans Free Fishing Day and Charlie 22 Outdoors, a four-day event for disabled veterans.
The park store near the entrance sells permits and tags, fishing tackle and equipment, and camping supplies.
Hiking trails
The state park also has a number of trails with a variety of scenic and geological features. Many of them were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and are marked with signs that honor their work.
The 1.4-mile Devil’s Kitchen Trail has multiple caves and a rock outcrop that reportedly was a hideout for Civil War guerillas. Fire Tower trail, the longest at 4.4 miles, lets visitors explore the tower on the walk.
The short Deer Leap Trail leads to an overlook where an axel shaft that used to power a gristmill can be seen, and the 2.6-mile Eagle’s Nest Trail leads to one of the highest points in the park where an old homestead was once located.
Three other trails criss-cross the park and provide experiences among a number of habitats, including woodlands, wildlife, bluffs and streams.
Roaring River Park Superintendent Joel Topham said each trail has something for everyone.
The Deer Leap Trail is the most popular, he said.
“If you’re looking for a real easy one you can take a look at the Rivers Trail,” Topham said. “The Springhouse Trail is short but can be good for a little cardio. If you’re looking for a long endurance hike, be sure to hit the Fire Tower Trail.”
Pets are welcome, but they must be leashed at all times. Be prepared for insects because ticks, chiggers and mosquitoes are common from April through October.
Lodging and services
Roaring River State Park has an array of accommodations, from an impressive stone-and-timber lodge to rustic cabins and extensive campgrounds.
The Emory Melton Inn and Conference Center has 26 guest rooms, some with private balconies and a few with kitchenette suites. Wi-Fi is available in the lobby and meeting rooms.
The inn can accommodate up to 135 guests for conferences, wedding receptions, reunions and other events. The Roaring River Restaurant inside the inn serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for hotel guests and other visitors.
The park also has 26 cabins, duplex and fourplex units, each with a kitchen and two bedrooms.
These units are only available from March to October, and reservations are required.
Three campgrounds — some with electricity — are also available in the park. Camping fees range from $14 to $45 during the on-season, May 1-Oct. 31, and $13 to $39 the rest of the year.
According to the park brochure, Campground 1 has electric sites and is open year-round. Campground 2 also has electric sites but is only open during the on-season.
Campground 3 has electric units and also features full hook-up service including a sewer hook-up, as well as ones for water.
The park also has a first-come first-served system. Swimming, floating and kayaking are allowed in specific areas in certain zones.
Covered picnic shelters can be reserved for special gatherings. The picnic shelters include outdoor grills, picnic tables, electrical outlets and restrooms.
The park also schedules programs each month, including the Friday Fitness Hike, live snake feeding, tours of the hatchery and scavenger hunts.
Everything the park offers is open to the public during visiting hours.
Services nearby
Cassville is a town of 3,290 people with multiple services that include lodging for park visitors, restaurants, shops and other businesses.
The town’s history is based on its place as a conduit for transportation and communication before and during early statehood. Its roadway has been known over the years as the Indian Trail, Old Military Road, Trail of Tears, Butterfield Stage Coach Run and Old Wire Road.
Park employee Carol Harvick said the state park and its location have an abundance to offer.
“This park is like a hidden gem,” said Harvick, who works at the front desk for the park.
“We’re just 30 minutes north of Eureka Springs, about 45 minutes from Branson and about 40 minutes from an art museum so there are a lot of day trips that can be made with Roaring River as your central location.”