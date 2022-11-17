Wolfe Mountain in Branson is home to the only Snowflex park in the Midwest, where snow tubing is offered year round.
Snowflex is a substitute for snow, and according to Wolfe Mountain, it needs no grooming and is a safer alternative because it provides a softer surface for a fall than hard-packed snow.
The Snowflex is a polymer composite, which acts like a carpet on a slope and therefore does not need to be resurfaced. Overall, it is more consistent than snow.
The Snowflex hill at Wolfe Mountain is 400 feet long and 60 feet wide, accompanied by a conveyor belt that takes you back up the hill after making it to the bottom.
Anyone 3 years and older can tube on the Snowflex hill at Wolfe Mountain, but 3- to-6-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult. Packages for an hour of tubing on the slope are $34.99 for adults and $29.99 for children.
Tubes are available at the slope. The only requirements for clothing are close-toed shoes and pulled-back hair, if it is long, although casual athletic wear is encouraged for comfort.
Conditions change at the park when it really snows, said Ryan Gdovin, general manager for Branson Zipline and Snowflex Park, Wolfe Mountain.
“Ironically enough when it snows on Snowflex, it’s pretty hard to make it all the way down when its powdery, and too fast to stop when its icy,” Gdovin said. “We have to hit the right balance each day.”
“But for the entire fall season even into late December while the weather is cool, the Snowflex works at its optimal performance. Here in the Ozarks, our winters are generally pretty mild so we don’t see many days that it’s not running well.”
Wolfe Mountain also offers zipline canopy tours and options for birthdays and private events throughout the winter season.