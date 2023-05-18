The Discovery Center in downtown Springfield is a interactive science museum catering to children and adults through exhibits, special events and summer programs. In business since 1998, the Discovery Center is open for visitors six days a week.
The center itself has three levels of exhibits. The first floor holds a room of Minecraft blocks, a water table, a human-sized hamster wheel that produces energy, an airplane launcher and a dinosaur bone discovery pit.
Also on the first floor is the Lü Interactive Indoor Playground, which uses projections and motion sensors where visitors can interact with multiple games and adventures.
On the second floor is the Van de Graff generator, a Tesla coil, an angular momentum machine, a shadow room and an air cannon that rises above the first floor.
The third floor includes Discovery Town, a mini city with a grocery store, a theater, and a TV studio. The Jared Family gallery holds a selection of astronomy-based experiences, including pictures of the solar system and an area where one can pretend to be a rover.
The HighWire Bicycle is the most dare-devilish of the center’s exhibits. A bicycle is fixed 20 feet above the ground, and riders go from one platform and back again, staying balanced on the bike. A counterweight is activated as the bike starts to tip, and gravity pulls the bike back upright.
During the summer, the center has a full schedule of summer camps and other activities for kids. Called Summer of Science Camps, the programs last four days each with many options for a wide age range.
There are many options, from discovering the physics behind Nerf products to crushing common myths and misconceptions.
Registration for summer camps is currently open, and for nonmembers, the cost ranges between $200 and $250 per camp. Membership prices drop the camp price to $160 and $200 per camp.