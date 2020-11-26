On Dec. 5, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will present “Christmas Cookies,” a musical menu of pop concert sweets that includes “Silent Night” and “Winter Wonderland.”
There will be a 3 p.m. performance for everyone, as well as a concert arranged for season ticket holders at 7:30 p.m.
Then, on Jan. 9, guests can celebrate the new year with classic songs from Northern European countries in a performance called “Smorgasbord.”
It will include Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto, Brahms’ Symphony No. 2, and Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun.”
Music Director Kyle Wiley Pickett explained “smorgasbord” as the “idea of this huge table with all sorts of food.”
Pianist Kyle Orth will join the orchestra to play the Grieg concerto at both 2 and 7 p.m. in the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts. The 2 p.m. concert time was added so audience members can be spread out in two shows for safety reasons.
Comfort food is the orchestra’s theme for the season.
“It’s just comfortable to have a huge spread of food,” Wiley Pickett said.
Related concerts have been called “Spaghetti and Meatballs,” an evening of Italian favorites in October; and “Beethoven’s Birthday Cake” in early November with renditions of the “Egmont Overture” and Symphony No.7.
On Jan. 30, “Hot Buttered Popcorn” will include silver screen favorites from ‘The Wizard of Oz,” “Doctor Zhivago” and “South Pacific.”
New this year, guests can also watch the “Smorgasbord” livestreaming concert in their homes.
The orchestra has been following safety protocols, which has decreased the number of musicians by about 20.
More information on safety can be found on the Springfield Symphony Orchestra website.