Branson Limousine and Executive Charter, Inc. offers customers a chauffeured ride through holiday lights, an experience they have provided for 12 years.
Driving tours are offered from 6 to 8 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. every night from Nov. 1 through Dec. 30 around the city of Branson.
The tour will pass through the historic downtown to see Branson Landing, “Branson’s Joy of Lights” and more. There is a variety of pick-up locations, including hotels in the city.
Vehicles will be sanitized between each tour, and drivers are required to wear masks.
Unlike previous years, the service will not be able to provide refreshments, but guests are allowed to bring their own.
There are six vehicle options, ranging from a sedan or SUV to a limousine.
Prices differ depending on the van and amount of guests.
- Luxury sedan for (one to three passengers):
- $175
- Executive SUV (one to five passengers): $235
- Executive van (11 passengers): $295
- Executive van (14 passengers): $295
- Superstretch Limousine (one-10 passengers): $295
- Limousine van (up to 12 passengers): $345
Owner Lee Wiedmeyer said he loves holding the Christmas lights tours each year.
He said his favorite part is watching children experience the lights for the first time.
For more details, visit the website or call 417-331-1316.