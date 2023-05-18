Located in downtown Willard, The Hive is a hometown cafe that helps people with disabilities learn work skills while serving the community with tons of food and drinks.
Director Melissa Skaggs is a former Willard school counselor who decided to follow her dreams of owning a business and started the nonprofit in 2020.
The pandemic delayed opening plans until 2022, and The Hive recently celebrated its first birthday.
The cafe features sandwiches, salads and breakfast fare, including biscuits and gravy, scones, yogurt parfaits and avocado toast. Sandwiches range from the familiar roast beef and French dip, to turkey pimento and a Tuscan turkey melt.
The drink menu includes coffee (lattes, cappuccinos, espresso), tea, smoothies and mixed sodas. They make their own chai and matcha, as well as brew coffee locally.
For dessert, there is whole-batch ice cream alongside cookies and brownies.
The Hive also holds a Monday night dinner, where customers can pick up a homemade meal. Previous dinners have included chicken enchiladas, taco salad and lasagna.
Meals are $40 each, and diners can call the cafe or send a direct message on Facebook to reserve a spot.
Jobs at the cafe range from paid 500-hour internships to volunteer work. All employees are paid state minimum wage and train with each other in all aspects of the restaurant business.
After the 500 hours are completed, the nonprofit helps workers find other jobs in an area of their interest and gets them set up in the workforce.
"Our first employee is actually now working at one of our local hospitals," Skaggs said.
Volunteering can be arranged through an email using the word “volunteer” in the subject line. Currently, the cafe is looking for volunteers to help run summer ice cream nights.
The Hive is deeply rooted in the Willard and southwestern Missouri communities. Before the Willard High School prom, the cafe opened for pre-dance dinners and had boutonnieres and corsages to order before the event.
They have also held trivia nights, ice cream nights, craft classes and more.
"I have a lot more classes that I want to do, and I have tons of ideas," Skaggs said.
It took a big of leap of faith for Skaggs to open The Hive with all the risks of starting a stand-alone business, but her connections in Willard helped The Hive become what it is today.
"I'm very grateful and thankful that the community has embraced it," she said.